SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Lamar Advertis-A After 6.92% Gain

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.63 to a high of $61.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.30 on volume of 321,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lamar Advertis-A have traded between a low of $30.89 and a high of $96.82 and are now at $60.81, which is 97% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.