SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of L Brands Inc After 1.16% Gain

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.11 to a high of $18.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.72 on volume of 8.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of L Brands Inc have traded between a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.69 and are now at $18.41, which is 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.64% lower and 0.16% higher over the past week, respectively.