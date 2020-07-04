SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Kraft Heinz Co/T After 4.13% Gain

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.04 to a high of $27.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $26.12 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kraft Heinz Co/T has traded in a range of $19.99 to $33.78 and is now at $26.98, 35% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

