SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Knight Transport After 3.88% Gain

Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.07 to a high of $39.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.39 on volume of 529,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Knight Transport share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.46 and a 52-week low of $27.03 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $39.09 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

