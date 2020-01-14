SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Kirby Corp After 2.09% Gain

Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.61 to a high of $92.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.71 on volume of 101,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kirby Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $90.77 and a 52-week low of $66.12 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $90.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kirby Corp on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Kirby Corp have risen 6.0%. We continue to monitor KEX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.