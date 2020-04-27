SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase After 4.37% Gain

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.60 to a high of $92.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $91.87 on volume of 11.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Jpmorgan Chase share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $140.76 and a 52-week low of $76.91 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $94.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

