SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Jpmorgan Chase After 1.16% Gain

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $139.50 to a high of $140.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $140.08 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Jpmorgan Chase has traded in a range of $95.94 to $140.19 and is now at $140.01, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jpmorgan Chase and will alert subscribers who have JPM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.