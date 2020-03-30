SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Johnson&Johnson After 7.84% Gain

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $127.50 to a high of $132.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $127.62 on volume of 10.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Johnson&Johnson on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $145.29. Since that call, shares of Johnson&Johnson have fallen 15.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Johnson&Johnson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $154.50 and a 52-week low of $109.16 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $131.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.