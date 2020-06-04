SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Johnson&Johnson After 2.39% Gain

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.96 to a high of $137.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $134.79 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Johnson&Johnson. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Johnson&Johnson in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson&Johnson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $109.16 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $136.90, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% lower and 1.23% lower over the past week, respectively.