SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Jm Smucker Co After 3.38% Gain

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.67 to a high of $112.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $111.26 on volume of 723,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Jm Smucker Co has traded in a range of $100.38 to $128.43 and is now at $111.57, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

