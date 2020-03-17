SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Jm Smucker Co After 10.23% Gain

Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $109.71 to a high of $113.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.17 on volume of 998,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jm Smucker Co have traded between a low of $91.88 and a high of $128.43 and are now at $121.28, which is 32% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.