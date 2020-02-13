SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Jetblue Airways After 1.09% Gain

Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.94 to a high of $21.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.34 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Jetblue Airways share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.19 and a 52-week low of $15.60 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $21.06 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jetblue Airways and will alert subscribers who have JBLU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.