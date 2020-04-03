SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Iron Mountain After 1.91% Gain

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $31.79 to a high of $32.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.18 on volume of 893,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Iron Mountain has traded in a range of $29.08 to $36.65 and is now at $32.09, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

