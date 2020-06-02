SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Iridium Communic After 2.43% Gain

Iridium Communic (NASDAQ:IRDM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.32 to a high of $29.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.45 on volume of 183,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Iridium Communic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.41 and a high of $29.14 and are now at $29.10, 293% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

