SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Intuitive Surgic After 3.25% Gain

Intuitive Surgic (NASDAQ:ISRG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $604.98 to a high of $611.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $589.95 on volume of 530,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intuitive Surgic have traded between a low of $562.42 and a high of $1054.77 and are now at $604.32, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 0.51% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Intuitive Surgic on October 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $549.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Intuitive Surgic have risen 6.5%. We continue to monitor ISRG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.