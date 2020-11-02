SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Intra-Cellular T After 5.11% Gain

Intra-Cellular T (NASDAQ:ITCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.50 to a high of $22.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.61 on volume of 418,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Intra-Cellular T share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.92 and a 52-week low of $7.85 and are now trading 186% above that low price at $22.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.4%.