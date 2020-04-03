SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag After 2.44% Gain

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $123.92 to a high of $126.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $123.08 on volume of 456,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have been bracketed by a low of $104.86 and a high of $152.95 and are now at $124.61, 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

