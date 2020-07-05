SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Intercontinental After 2.55% Gain

Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.61 to a high of $94.30. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.78 on volume of 370,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Intercontinental have traded between a low of $63.51 and a high of $101.93 and are now at $94.08, which is 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

