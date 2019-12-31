SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Infinera Corp After 3.34% Gain

Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.69 to a high of $8.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.86 on volume of 621,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Infinera Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.89 and a high of $12.50 and are now at $8.04, 37% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

