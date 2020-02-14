SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Immunogen Inc After 24.44% Gain

Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.88 to a high of $6.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 24.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.36 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Immunogen Inc and will alert subscribers who have IMGN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Immunogen Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.84 and a 52-week low of $1.51 and are now trading 342% above that low price at $6.67 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.7%.