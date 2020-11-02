SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hyatt Hotels-A After 1.70% Gain

Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $89.23 to a high of $90.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $90.65 on volume of 82,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hyatt Hotels-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hyatt Hotels-A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hyatt Hotels-A have traded between a low of $69.03 and a high of $91.03 and are now at $90.21, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.61% higher over the past week, respectively.