SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hunt (Jb) Trans After 2.42% Gain

Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $81.86 to a high of $87.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.35 on volume of 151,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hunt (Jb) Trans have traded between a low of $75.29 and a high of $122.29 and are now at $86.72, which is 15% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hunt (Jb) Trans and will alert subscribers who have JBHT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.