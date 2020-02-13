SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hubspot Inc After 6.45% Gain

Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $180.00 to a high of $197.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $185.07 on volume of 523,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hubspot Inc have traded between a low of $137.30 and a high of $207.47 and are now at $196.04, which is 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

