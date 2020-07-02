SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hub Group-A After 5.06% Gain

Hub Group-A (NASDAQ:HUBG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.01 to a high of $58.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.95 on volume of 162,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hub Group-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.75 and a 52-week low of $38.08 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $58.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.