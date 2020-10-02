SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hp Inc After 1.47% Gain

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.57 to a high of $22.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.93 on volume of 6.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hp Inc has traded in a range of $15.93 to $24.09 and is now at $22.11, 39% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

