SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Houghton Mifflin After 1.16% Gain

Houghton Mifflin (NASDAQ:HMHC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.04 to a high of $6.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.12 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Houghton Mifflin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.64 and a 52-week low of $4.49 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $6.11 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Houghton Mifflin and will alert subscribers who have HMHC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.