SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hormel Foods Crp After 9.73% Gain

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.92 to a high of $44.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.45 on volume of 4.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hormel Foods Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.86 and a 52-week low of $37.00 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $47.89 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hormel Foods Crp on February 20th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.01. Since that call, shares of Hormel Foods Crp have fallen 7.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.