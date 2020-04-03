SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Honeywell Intl After 3.16% Gain

Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $164.26 to a high of $167.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $167.48 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Honeywell Intl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $150.38 and a high of $184.06 and are now at $165.94, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

