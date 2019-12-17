SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hollyfrontier Co After 1.28% Gain

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $51.01 to a high of $52.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.20 on volume of 70,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hollyfrontier Co on November 8th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.91. Since that call, shares of Hollyfrontier Co have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Hollyfrontier Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $37.73 and a high of $58.88 and are now at $52.20, 38% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.