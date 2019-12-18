SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hibbett Sports I After 2.11% Gain

Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.66 to a high of $27.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.13 on volume of 92,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hibbett Sports I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.08 and a high of $30.98 and are now at $27.33, 109% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

