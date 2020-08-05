SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hershey Co/The After 1.79% Gain

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $131.81 to a high of $133.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $132.98 on volume of 338,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Hershey Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $109.88 and a high of $162.20 and are now at $132.60, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.