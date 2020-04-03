SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hershey Co/The After 1.79% Gain

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.97 to a high of $157.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $156.57 on volume of 256,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hershey Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $162.20 and a 52-week low of $108.95 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $156.70 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.