SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hca Healthcare I After 3.82% Gain

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.16 to a high of $148.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.34 on volume of 912,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hca Healthcare I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $150.17 and a 52-week low of $110.31 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $146.75 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hca Healthcare I and will alert subscribers who have HCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.