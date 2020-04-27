SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hca Healthcare I After 2.60% Gain

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $108.68 to a high of $110.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $109.50 on volume of 943,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hca Healthcare I has traded in a range of $58.38 to $151.97 and is now at $110.28, 89% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.7%.

