SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hca Healthcare I After 1.65% Gain

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.33 to a high of $150.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $145.66 on volume of 395,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hca Healthcare I on October 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Hca Healthcare I have risen 15.5%. We continue to monitor HCA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Hca Healthcare I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.31 and a high of $150.17 and are now at $147.79, 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.