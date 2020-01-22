SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hasbro Inc After 1.07% Gain

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $104.75 to a high of $106.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $105.01 on volume of 260,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hasbro Inc has traded in a range of $82.88 to $126.56 and is now at $105.89, 28% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hasbro Inc and will alert subscribers who have HAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.