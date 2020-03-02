SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hartford Finl Sv After 1.48% Gain

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.41 to a high of $59.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.64 on volume of 723,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Hartford Finl Sv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.75 and a 52-week low of $45.91 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $60.16 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

