SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Hain Celestial After 1.02% Gain

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.55 to a high of $25.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.81 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Hain Celestial has traded in a range of $14.45 to $26.44 and is now at $25.85, 79% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hain Celestial and will alert subscribers who have HAIN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.