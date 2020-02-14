SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Godaddy Inc-A After 8.24% Gain

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.79 to a high of $78.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $71.35 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Godaddy Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $59.93 and a high of $82.30 and are now at $76.71, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.39% higher over the past week, respectively.

