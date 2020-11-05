SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Godaddy Inc-A After 1.56% Gain

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.25 to a high of $76.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $75.57 on volume of 377,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Godaddy Inc-A have traded between a low of $40.25 and a high of $79.89 and are now at $75.47, which is 88% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.