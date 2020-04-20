SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Godaddy Inc-A After 1.14% Gain

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.40 to a high of $67.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.11 on volume of 467,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Godaddy Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.25 and a high of $82.30 and are now at $67.58, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 0.71% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Godaddy Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have GDDY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.