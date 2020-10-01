SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Glaukos Corp After 1.35% Gain

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.25 to a high of $58.34. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $57.20 on volume of 58,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Glaukos Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.65 and a 52-week low of $53.00 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $57.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 1.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Glaukos Corp on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.46. Since that call, shares of Glaukos Corp have fallen 3.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.