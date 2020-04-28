SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of General Motors C After 1.11% Gain

General Motors C (NYSE:GM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.95 to a high of $23.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.24 on volume of 10.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for General Motors C and will alert subscribers who have GM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, General Motors C has traded in a range of $14.33 to $41.90 and is now at $22.76, 59% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 3.19% lower over the past week, respectively.