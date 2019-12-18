SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Gap Inc/The After 2.45% Gain

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.35 to a high of $17.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.50 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gap Inc/The and will alert subscribers who have GPS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Gap Inc/The has traded in a range of $15.11 to $31.39 and is now at $17.44, 15% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.