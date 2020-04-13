SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Gamestop Corp-A After 14.65% Gain

Gamestop Corp-A (NYSE:GME) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.16 to a high of $4.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.25 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gamestop Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gamestop Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Gamestop Corp-A has traded in a range of $2.57 to $10.08 and is now at $4.46, 74% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.