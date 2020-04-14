SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Freeport-Mcmoran After 2.65% Gain

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.34 to a high of $8.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.43 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Freeport-Mcmoran and will alert subscribers who have FCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Freeport-Mcmoran has traded in a range of $4.82 to $14.68 and is now at $8.40, 74% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.