SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Fortune Brands H After 5.03% Gain

Fortune Brands H (NYSE:FBHS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.74 to a high of $70.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.69 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fortune Brands H on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.97. Since that recommendation, shares of Fortune Brands H have risen 24.6%. We continue to monitor FBHS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fortune Brands H have traded between a low of $41.43 and a high of $70.93 and are now at $69.63, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.