SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Fluor Corp After 1.30% Gain

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.59 to a high of $17.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.89 on volume of 156,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fluor Corp have traded between a low of $16.00 and a high of $41.91 and are now at $17.89, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

