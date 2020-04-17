SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Fiserv Inc After 3.80% Gain

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.00 to a high of $100.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $98.80 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Fiserv Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.05 and a 52-week low of $73.50 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $99.37 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

