SmarTrend Watching for Potential Pullback in Shares of Facebook Inc-A After 3.14% Gain

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $166.01 to a high of $173.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $161.35 on volume of 16.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Facebook Inc-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Facebook Inc-A in search of a potential trend change.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.20 and a 52-week low of $137.10 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $167.79 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.